ALBANY -- Utilizing the standards of excellence that have made it one of Albany's most lauded educational facilities, St. Teresa's Catholic School recently held a commencement ceremony for its largest graduating class: six students.
Having only recently added curriculum for grades 9-12 to its academic offering, the 75-year-old Catholic school now offers opportunities for students to complete their primary education from Pre-K to K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 8 to 1 at the 417 Edgewood Lane school.
St. Teresa's Class of 2021 graduates include Musashi Kina, Edgar Rangel, Valedictorian Tyler Hatcher, Salutatorian Taylor Sokolowski, Caden Woodcock and Claudia Soto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.