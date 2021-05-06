ALBANY -- Instead of having a luncheon and an entourage of supporters, Dougherty County School System STAR students received their recognition in the School Board’s meeting room Thursday. But the setting didn’t mar their accomplishments.
The three high school students selected as DCSS STAR students earned the highest score on Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) scores for their respective campuses. STAR students also must be in the top 10 or 10 percent in their senior classes.
The STAR students and teachers announced during the Thursday ceremony were Brystan Carthon and his former teacher, Cory Moore, of Westover Comprehensive High School; Davon Davis and his former teacher, Jasamine Dixon, of Dougherty County Comprehensive High School, and Li’Trell Dante Stamper and his former teacher, Tracy Stolze, of Monroe Comprehensive High School.
Traditionally, students and teachers are honored during a luncheon sponsored by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, participation Thursday was limited to the students, teachers and a principal from each school.
The district plans to hold a district student celebration at a larger venue later in the year.
Davis, who is a dual-enrollment student at Albany State University, said his effort from four years of high school paid off.
“I’ve done a lot working to be here -- sleepless nights studying, a lot of work -- and these have allowed me to be where I am today,” he said. “I am so determined to accomplish my goals I have set for the future.”
Davis, who has a 4.062 grade-point average has almost completed his college credits for an associate’s degree in political science, has been awarded a presidential scholarship to attend a college in Florida. He said he's not sure yet which one.
“Davon is probably the hardest-working young man I have ever had the opportunity to teach,” said Dixon, who taught Davis in middle and high school and is now social studies coordinator for the Dougherty County system. “He was such a great student I followed him to high school.
“He has preserved over so much in his life. I am so excited to see what he has accomplished and to see all of the great things he will accomplish in his future.”
Each student and teacher was presented with a certificate and a plaque by Schools Superintendent Ken Dyer and Chamber President and CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes during the brief ceremony.
