ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 29 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects in July totaling $84,512,234.
The largest single investment, worth approximately $15.4 million, was awarded to Webber LLC to resurface 6.09 miles of concrete and provide shoulder rehabilitation on Interstate 75/State Route 401 from south of Walt Stephens Road to south of State Route 54 in Clayton and Henry counties.
The second-largest contract, $10.8 million, was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc. to resurface 10.52 miles of roadway on Interstate 75/State Route 401 from south of Pea Ridge Road to north of State Route 42 in Monroe County.
These contracts, along with 10 other resurfacing contracts, represent 52 percent, or $43.8 million, of the awarded funds. The remaining 48 percent, or $41.2 million, is allotted for safety, bridge rehabilitation, bridge construction and general construction projects at various locations throughout the state.
The department invested in 10 safety contracts, including five that will add rumble strips to existing roadways in various counties throughout the state. Rumble strips are a road safety feature that alert distracted drivers who drift from the travel lane with a physical and audible vibration that is transmitted through the wheels and into the vehicle.
Three of the remaining five safety contracts will upgrade traffic signals, roadway signage and pavement markings at various locations across the state. The remaining two contracts consist of various intersection improvements, construction of a roundabout and installation of cable barriers at various locations across the state.
The July awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2021 to $88 million. This total includes Transportation Investment Act, Design-Build and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2021 began July 1, 2020.
The award announcement list includes two rejected projects. Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on July 17, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on July 31. To view a list of lettings by year, visit: https://www.bidx.com/ga/lettings.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place.
Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, visit: http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors.
