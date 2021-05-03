ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 16 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects in March, projects totaling $33,058,613.
The largest single investment, worth approximately $6.3 million, was awarded to Everett Dykes Grassing Company Inc. This project includes 10.18 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on Interstate-16/State Route 404, as well as shoulder rehabilitation on the State Route 29 overpass to State Route 56 in Treutlen County.
The second-largest contract, worth slightly over $3 million, was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Company Inc. to mill, inlay and plant mix resurface 5.37 miles on State Route 22 on SPUR from east of Barbara Road to south of U.S. 80/State Route 22 in Muscogee County.
Both contracts, along with nine other resurfacing contracts, represent 75 percent or slightly more than $24.9 million of the awarded funds. The remaining 25 percent, or $8.1 million, is allotted for bridge construction and safety projects at various locations throughout the state. Safety contracts include construction of a roundabout, shoulder rehabilitation, signage and pavement marking upgrades on various roadways statewide.
The March awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2021 to $1.15 billion. This total includes TIA, design-bid-build, design-build and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2021 began July 1, 2020.
Bids for design-bid-build projects were received on July 17, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on July 31. To view a list of lettings by year, visit https://www.bidx.com/ga/lettings.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place.
Contractors and consultants, including disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors.
Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. The department is involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And GDOT helps local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.
