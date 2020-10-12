ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Monday the agency’s procurement department has been awarded the prestigious 25th annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement for 2020 from the National Procurement Institute Inc.
The AEP Award is earned by public and nonprofit agencies that demonstrate a commitment to procurement excellence. This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace innovation, professionalism, productivity, leadership and e-procurement.
The AEP program encourages the development of excellence as well as continued organizational improvement to earn the award annually.
“Our office is proud to be recognized for this national award for a second time, and we are thrilled to be among the ranks of our peers as we continue our dedication to the Georgia Department of Transportation in driving change within public procurement and being leaders in our field in the state of Georgia,” Mary Ziroc, assistant chief procurement officer for GDOT, said in a news release.
For 2020, there were 188 successful procurement applicants, including 40 counties, 69 cities, 15 higher education agencies, 22 school districts, 34 special districts, five state agencies and three others. GDOT is one of only 11 agencies in Georgia and one of only five state agencies in the United States and Canada to receive the award, and the only department of transportation.
