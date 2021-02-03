ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation State Supported Funding Program will host an online webinar for small business owners interested in learning about routine maintenance opportunities in the metro Atlanta area.
Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, small business owners and veteran-owned small businesses will have the opportunity to learn about eligibility for bidding on projects funded by H.B. 170 and how to identify and respond to routine maintenance projects via the Department of Administrative Services.
Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to hear about projects forecast in the area from Georgia DOT interim District 7 Engineer Paul DeNard, District 7 Maintenance Manager Brandon Clayton and Assistant District 7 Maintenance Manager Lankston Johnston.
The webinar offers an opportunity for DBEs, small business owners and veteran-owned small businesses to establish themselves as qualified contractors with the state, learn about supportive services available to them and become acquainted with the Georgia DOT Supportive Service staff.
There is no cost for DBEs, small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses. To participate, contact Anthony Miles at amiles@mhm-cpa.com or call (678) 420-5500.
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.
