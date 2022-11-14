terrell courthouse.jpeg

The Judicial Council of Georgia Ad Hoc Committee on American Rescue Plan Act Funding has awarded grants totaling $39,476,327 to be distributed among 37 judicial circuits that applied for CY 2023 funding.

ATLANTA – The Judicial Council of Georgia Ad Hoc Committee on American Rescue Plan Act Funding has awarded grants totaling $39,476,327 to be distributed among 37 judicial circuits that applied for CY 2023 funding. The Committee accepted applications from Sept. 15-30 for the award period beginning Jan. These awards kick off the second year of the Judicial Council’s ARPA grant program.

In 2022, grants totaling $44,147,105 were awarded to 42 of Georgia’s 50 judicial circuits. Of the 37 CY 2023 awardees, 36 were granted ARPA funding in 2022. With this round of awards, 43 of the 50 judicial circuits will have received grants since the grant program began on Jan. 1 of this year.

