ATLANTA – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is launching a partnership with Georgia Tech, the Georgia Institute of Technology, to combat cyber threats to Georgia’s election system. This new effort will provide Georgia with the cyber expertise necessary to stay ahead of the continuously evolving threats to our voting infrastructure.
“I am thankful to be working with a premier academic institution like Georgia Tech, whose cybersecurity program is ranked second in the nation,” said Raffensperger. “Together, we will be able to combat the growing cyber threats to our voting system and Secure the Vote in Georgia.”
Georgia Tech officials said such security is a focus of the university.
“Safeguarding the security of our critical infrastructure is an ongoing, strategic focus for Georgia Tech and its researchers,” said Chaouki T. Abdallah, Georgia Tech’s executive vice president for research. “Together with our university peers, we are proud that our researchers can contribute their expertise to the state of Georgia to protect our election systems.”
Raffensperger has made cybersecurity a priority throughout the process of implementing the new paper ballot voting system in Georgia. In August 2019, Raffensperger hosted an election security roundtable with experts from around the country, including representatives from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Microsoft. In early January 2020, Raffensperger launched a partnership with the Georgia Cyber Center and Augusta University’s School of Computer and Cyber Sciences to protect Georgia’s election system against cybercrime. In the wake of rising tension with Iran earlier this year, Raffensperger coordinated with DHS to heighten security against potential cyberattacks from foreign threats.
Raffensperger has consistently spoken with and heard feedback from the nation’s top cyber security experts. This partnership ensures Georgia’s voting system is protected by the state’s, and the nation’s, top minds in election security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.