DSC_8000.JPG

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff

 File Photo

ATLANTA – Two Democratic members of Georgia’s congressional delegation have introduced legislation to overhaul oversight of the federal prison system.

The bill, sponsored in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, and in the U.S. Senate by Sen. Jon Ossoff, would require the Justice Department’s inspector general to inspect all 122 U.S. Bureau of Prisons facilities and make recommendations for fixing problems.

