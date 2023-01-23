park 4.jpeg

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has launched a 60-day public comment period on an Alabama-based company’s plan to mine titanium near the Okefenokee Swamp.

The public comment period coincides with the EPD’s release of a draft mining land use plan submitted by Twin Pines Minerals, which is proposing a mine along Trail Ridge in Charlton County near the southeastern edge of the largest black water swamp in North America.

