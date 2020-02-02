ALBANY -- CaMia Hopson, a 1994 graduate of Albany State University, has announced scholarship opportunities for two female high school seniors planning to attend ASU. The selected candidates will receive $500 scholarships.
Hopson made the announcement shortly after speaking at Yale University’s Black Solidarity Conference on Jan. 31, discussing “Political Mobilization and Feminism."
To be eligible for the Albany State scholarships, applicants must major in either Computer Science or Management Information Systems & Technology at the university and must be an Albany resident. A technology panel will review each application and select finalists based on the applicant’s grades, academic achievements and community service.
Applications must be submitted by June 19. Female students should apply at https://forms.gle/G5rJhwDFUqpwjwDR7.
As part of its monthlong celebration of Black History Month, Yale celebrated the 25th anniversary of its annual Black Solidarity Conference. During the conference, events on campus will focus on honoring the contributions of African Americans to civil rights, the arts, academia, the sciences and politics. This year’s theme is BSC 2020/For Us, By Us: Celebrating Innovation and Resistance Across the Black Diaspora.
The BSC conference is an entirely student-run annual event and the largest undergraduate conference at Yale, with more than 700 college students participating. Students from across the country discussed issues pertaining to the African Diaspora and explored solutions that can be implemented on their own college campuses.
