ev charging.jpg

An electric vehicle charges up at a Georgia Power station located in the parking lot of a Burger King in Columbus. 

 Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- Georgia’s multiyear plan to spend $135 million in new federal funding to boost electric vehicle charging will focus on the state’s rural and underserved communities, where fast public charging can be hard to come by.

But many details – such as where exactly the chargers will go and what private groups might partner with the state to build them – remain to be settled.

