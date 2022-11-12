john kennedy.jpg

John Kennedy

ATLANTA -- Georgia Senate Republicans kicked off a series of post-election leadership meetings in the General Assembly Friday, nominating a new Senate president pro tempore and electing new caucus leaders.

Senate Republicans, who lost one seat to the Democrats in Tuesday’s election but still hold a 33-23 majority, nominated Sen. John Kennedy of Macon president pro tempore. If elected by the full Senate on the first day of the 2023 session in January, Kennedy would succeed Sen. Butch Miller of Gainesville, who left the Senate in an unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor.

