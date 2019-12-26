ATLANTA – Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp's office and the Georgia Department of Community Health officially submitted Georgia Pathways and Georgia Access to the Trump administration for approval.
"Since the passage of the Patients First Act, we have worked with subject matter experts, health care professionals, and stakeholders to craft Georgia-centric solutions to our state's most pressing health care challenges," Kemp said in a news release. "After announcing Georgia Pathways and Georgia Access, our team traveled the state and solicited public input on our proposals to reduce the uninsured rate, enhance access to care, reduce insurance premiums, and improve health outcomes.
"The proposals we are submitting to our federal partners increase the number of insured Georgians, lower the cost of health insurance for millions, and give families greater choice in which health care solutions best fit their needs. Moving forward, we will continue to work closely with the Trump Administration to ensure timely approval and implementation. Georgia Pathways and Georgia Access reflect our values as a state and advance our vision for a healthier Georgia. These two innovative waivers shake up the status quo and put patients first."
To view the submitted waiver applications, visit www.dch.georgia.gov/patientsfirst.