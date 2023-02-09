tobacco.jpg

A pair of proposals would increase the tax on cigarettes by 20 cents, bringing it up to 57 cents per pack, and bump the tax on vaping products to 15%, up from 7%.

ATLANTA -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including several who work in health care, has lined up behind a proposal to raise the tax rate on cigarettes and vaping products in the name of public health.

Georgia’s 37-cents-per-pack tax is one of the lowest rates in the country – second only to Missouri – still efforts to increase the rate in the past have gone nowhere fast.

