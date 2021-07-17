ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that Candice Broce, chief operating officer for the governor’s office, will serve as interim director of the Division of Family & Children Services, effective immediately.
“Candice Broce has served in numerous vital roles in my administration, and I deeply appreciate her willingness to lead a critical state government agency on an interim basis,” Kemp said in a news release. “I know she will bring dedication, integrity and leadership to the Division of Family & Children Services so the agency can deliver the highest quality of care and essential services to Georgians in need.”
Broce most recently served as chief operating officer in the governor’s office, having also served as communications director and chief deputy executive counsel for Kemp.
Broce previously managed communications and served as legal counsel for elections and legislative affairs in the Georgia secretary of state’s office. Broce holds a bachelor’s degree in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a law degree from Georgia State University College of Law. Originally from Cartersville in Bartow County, she now lives in White with her family. She is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, Federalist Society, Republican National Lawyers Association, and Georgia Board of Nursing.
