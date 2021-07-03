ATLANTA — “Pros and Con Artists: The True Cost of COVID-19,” a new documentary about the shutdown policies and their effect on the local and national population, was released June 27 on iTunes, Apple TV and Google Play.
Produced by BA Films in association with Back2One Productions, the film examines the local politics behind the shutdown and stay-at-home orders in Georgia and Gwinnett County specifically, as well as the national media’s role in the sudden and extreme polarization of the country.
Twenty-three Georgians from all walks of life were interviewed, including sitting Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden and Gwinnett Daily Post senior reporter Curt Yeomans.
“I felt that it was important to try and approach this subject from a neutral place,” Director Allen Park said. “It’s such a hot-button issue and has become so political; I tried to tell the story as if I had no investment in anything but the data.”
The film is currently available for download in the iTunes and Google Play stores.
BA Films is an independent film company based in Georgia that specializes in documentary content.
For more information, visit https://prosandconartists.com/.
