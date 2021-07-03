ATLANTA -- The Kemp for Governor campaign announced that, following the development of a grassroots network across all Georgia counties, the campaign raised a record-breaking $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 as the incumbent governor gears up for the 2022 election cycle, with $12 million total now raised for the cycle.
Donations have come from donors throughout 150 counties in Georgia.
"Thanks to Brian Kemp's strong, conservative record of results, Republicans throughout Georgia and across the country are stepping up and pitching in to keep Georgia on the right track in 2022," Bobby Saparow, Kemp's campaign manager, said in a news release. "It's clear that Georgia conservatives want a fighter who has stood up for election integrity, championed historic pro-life legislation, and kept our economy open -- protecting both lives and livelihoods.
"Team Kemp has worked tirelessly in recent months on voter outreach, building a grassroots network that spans all 159 counties, and ensuring this campaign has the resources necessary to stop the far-left agenda in its tracks next year. We are proud of this campaign's strong start, and we will continue doing the critical work to put hard-working Georgians first and win in 2022."
