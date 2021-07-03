ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that InFlex, a subsidiary of Georgia-based plastics manufacturing leader Amcor Inc., will invest nearly $8 million in expanding its operations to Bacon County. The new advanced manufacturing facility will create 100 jobs in Alma.
“These 100 jobs in Alma will provide a huge boost to families and businesses in the region, and I applaud Amcor for continuing to invest in its home state,” Kemp said in a news release. “Creating jobs and opportunities -- especially in rural communities -- has been a priority of my administration since Day 1, and investments like Amcor's are proof that our coordinated efforts are delivering for hard-working Georgians.”
Amcor Inc. is headquartered in Thomson, where the company employs more than 150 people in the region. The company’s expansion of its InFlex division to Alma will help Amcor continue to deliver technology and products such as high-strength, lightweight polymer products used in the automotive, packaging and construction industries.
“We are very pleased with the support we have received from our home state of Georgia throughout the selection of our newest manufacturing location,” Amcor President Matt Powell said. “We see tremendous opportunities in Alma for Amcor-InFlex to continue delivering breakthrough innovations to our customers for years to come.”
The company will renovate an existing 85,500-square-foot building, located at 1107 West 12th St. in Alma. Renovations to the facility are expected to be complete by the end of 2021. New positions at the facility will include careers in sales, operations, engineering, and maintenance. Hiring for key positions will begin immediately. Individuals interested in opportunities with the company are encouraged to reach out to HR@amcorplastics.com for additional information.
“We are pleased to welcome Amcor’s InFlex operations into the Alma and Bacon County communities,” Kevin Ellis, executive director of the Bacon County Development Authority, said. “Amcor’s investment in Alma will create new career opportunities for individuals interested in technology and the creation of premium, industry-leading products.”
Project Manager Elizabeth McLean represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Bacon County Development Authority. GDEcD’s Center of Innovation for Manufacturing team has also provided support for the company as it continues to expand in Georgia.
“It is particularly gratifying to see a Georgia-based company like Amcor continue to expand in the state,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “I also commend our partners at the Bacon County Development Authority for their hard work in finding the ideal tenant for this facility."
