ALBANY — A proposed expansion of emergency medical services under consideration at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital depends on a decision to close a portion of Fourth Avenue to traffic.
The project for a new emergency room would represent a multimillion-dollar investment in local health care, Albany officials said when the topic was broached during a Nov. 4 Albany City Commission meeting.
The plan presented to the city would place the new emergency room on the opposite side of the street from the current emergency medicine facility.
That would require closing the 400 block of Fourth Avenue — the section of the street between North Jefferson Street and North Monroe Street — as it extends through the center of the proposed development.
The initial requirement for moving forward was advertising the proposal, which the hospital has done, Albany Engineering Director Bruce Maples said.
“They’ll actually have a public hearing on the 21st,” he said. “We have to give the public the opportunity to comment on it. Later in the meeting, they (commissioners) can vote on whether to approve or not approve the closing.”
Maples and the hospital have addressed issues related to city utilities that extend along the street.
“We’ve had discussions,” he said. “We’ve talked about storm (drainage) and sewer.”
If approved, Phoebe would be responsible for paying for any necessary relocation of infrastructure such as power lines. The hospital could either take responsibility for maintaining permanent infrastructure such as stormwater and sewer or grant the city an easement so it could provide upkeep.
“Anything that has to be done to accommodate their proposed plan, they’ll have to make the city whole,” Maples said. “When they make their design plan, we would make recommendations on what we need to be made whole.”
Hospital officials contacted by The Herald said they will wait until the commissioners make a decision before commenting on the proposal.
