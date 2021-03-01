TIFTON – Stripling’s General Store has announced plans to expand into Tifton with the groundbreaking for its sixth location. Located off of U.S. 41, the family-owned and operated grocery will be centrally located and accessible from Interstate 75 and U.S. Highways 82 and 319.
Officially founded in 1964, Stripling’s began as a small sausage kitchen fifty years prior in Warwick, when native James Stripling’s passion for pork led him to develop Stripling’s sausage recipe. That same recipe still serves as the backbone of the family business, which now boasts three retail locations owned and operated by Stripling’s nephew, Ricky Hardin, as well as a fourth retail location owned and operated by franchisee Jimmy Camp. The brand’s fifth location is slated to open in spring of 2021 in Brunswick.
Coined “Stripling’s Tifton,” the grocery will reside within a new 12,000-square-foot building alongside Ace Hardware and Chicken Salad Chick. Reflecting a similar brick exterior as most Stripling’s locations, the Tifton store will implement a spacious, open layout to accommodate the ultimate shopping experience. In addition, franchisees Tom Coogle and Leland Roberts say they plan to optimize retail volume with a carefully curated floor plan that permits a wider selection of products.
“The Tifton community is very fond of the Stripling’s brand, and the plans we have for our store will make a great addition to the city,” Coogle said in a news release.
Known for its high-quality meats and gourmet goods, Stripling’s will serve as a one-stop shop for the local community and visitors alike. Upon entering, guests can expect the same interior design that Stripling’s fans know and love. Throughout the store, Stripling’s Tifton will highlight local products with a variety of specialty groceries provided exclusively from Georgia-grown artisans. Alongside a plethora of fresh produce, the store will offer household grocery staples, including homemade jellies, syrups, savory sauces, pickled products, delicious snacks and house seasonings.
The Tifton location also will expand upon the brand’s well-known variety of celebrated meats at the best possible price. The meat market will include a broader selection, featuring ready-to-serve and semi-ready items alongside a full-service butcher shop with a diverse selection of farm-fresh beef, pork and more. Most importantly, within the butcher shop customers can browse a large assortment of Stripling’s celebrated sausage and famed beef and pork jerkies.
For those traveling through south Georgia, Stripling’s Tifton also will serve as a quick and all-inclusive pit stop boasting gasoline, ready-made food and more. Stripling’s hot bar will offer an extensive selection of prepared breakfast and lunch items daily, in addition to a premium deli featuring an arrangement of smoked meats, cheese, sandwiches and other on-the-go favorites. Finally, spacious bathrooms furnished with large stalls and ample area to freshen up during a long car ride complete the destination as the ultimate pit stop.
A second-generation retailer, Coogle will utilize his 19 years of experience in the retail grocery business, in which he owned and operated numerous Piggly Wiggly supermarkets, to bring a unique vision to Stripling’s Tifton. In contrast, Roberts brings to the table a background in banking and finance while spending the past 10-plus years in health care prior to joining Coogle in Stripling’s newest venture. Both residents of the Tifton area, the duo recognized the high demand for a specialty meat market in the city and are eager to bring Stripling’s to fruition.
Founded in 1964, Stripling’s is a family-owned and operated full line grocery store based out of Cordele. Stripling’s sausage is the cornerstone of the family business and is still custom-made from the original family recipe. While Stripling’s continues to keep sausage as the backbone of operations, they also offer an array of specialty items including award-winning pork and beef jerky, jams, jellies, salad dressings, sauces and seasonings. Stripling’s flagship store is located at 2289 Georgia Highway 300 South in Cordele. Stripling’s has two other retail locations – a second, smaller location in Cordele and one in Bogart – as well as a fourth location in Perry, and the location in Brunswick slated to open in spring 2021.
