MOULTRIE -- North America's premier farm show, the Sunbelt Ag Expo, has provided a venue for the agricultural industry to conduct business for 42 years. For the first time since its beginnings in 1978, the gates at Spence Field will not open the third week in October to welcome farmers, their families, and loyal exhibitors as the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition Board of Directors voted to cancel the 43rd annual show scheduled for Oct. 20-22.
A statement sent to news media from Expo officials said: "While the Expo staff has worked over the past several months to put together an action plan that would enable a safe and successful show, it has become clear that we must change course. Unfortunately, we simply cannot safely blend networking, commerce and education while representing the rich history of the Sunbelt Ag Expo. Additionally, the board's decision to cancel the 2020 Sunbelt Ag Expo was greatly impacted by its concern for valued attendees' and exhibitors' expenses, and their need to plan."
Expo officials said they would continue to engage on social media outlets this fall, continuing the education and implementation of the latest agricultural technology, research and equipment.
The Sunbelt Ag Expo staff will reach out directly to each partner concerning fees and plans for the 2021 show beginning Monday.
Plans for the selection of the 2020 Swisher Sweets/Sunbelt Ag Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year winner and the Southeastern Hay Contest Award winners are still being finalized. As these plans are confirmed, information will be released on the Expo website and social media channels. In addition, the Holiday Arts and Crafts Show, hosted by the Sunbelt Ag Expo, is still scheduled at this time for Nov. 14-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.