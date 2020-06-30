ALBANY -- Three men were arrested and charged in a Thursday armed robbery on Forest Glen Drive in Albany, a report from the Albany Police Department said.
Micah Whitehead, 21, and Daiquan Marquelle Batlin, 19, were charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and Jontravious Kimbrough, 22, was charged with tampering with evidence during the robbery of Brandon Balkcom just after 2 p.m. on Thursday.
A report by APD Officer Hope Pruitt indicated that Balkcom was washing the inside of a vehicle and listening to music when he was robbed by an unknown black male wearing a black facemask. Balkcom said the robber held a gun to his back and said, "Give me your f---ing wallet." The victim indicated his wallet was in another vehicle, and he was ordered to get it. The robber grabbed the wallet, which contained $140, and ran toward a nearby alley.
APD expressed appreciation to the Lake Park/Merry Acres Neighborhood Watch group for its help in capturing the three suspects. The department also reminded citizens to:
-- Have good working camera security system;
-- Provide good description of suspects;
-- Report any suspicious activity to the police immediately;
-- Have the Neighborhood Awareness app;
-- Form a neighborhood watch;
-- Continue to remain vigilant;
-- If you see something say something.
-- Upload camera system video to the Neighbor App.
Additional charges in the case are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.