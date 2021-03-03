DONALSONVILLE -- The GBI has filed charges against two men in the shooting death Saturday of Decatur County Sheriff's Office Lt. Justin Bedwell.
Troy Phillips and Brad Phillips have been charged with the following in the shooting, according to a news release sent to media by the GBI on Wednesday:
-- Felony murder;
-- Aggravated assault of a peace officer;
-- Party to the crime of murder;
-- Attempted home invasion;
-- Aggravated assault (two counts for two occupants inside the house they attempted to shoot their way into);
-- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
-- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Preliminary information indicated that a Seminole County deputy was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on two suspects, one later identified as Troy Arthur Phillips, recklessly driving in a white 2500 Chevrolet pickup truck with a Florida tag. The men refused to stop and a chase ensued. A second deputy joined the pursuit, and the suspects began to fire a weapon from the truck in the direction of Seminole County deputies. The deputies returned fire.
The deputies continued the chase into Decatur County, where Decatur County deputies joined the pursuit. The suspects drove into the driveway of a Decatur County residence and attempted to gain entry by shooting through the door. The homeowner returned fire, and the suspects left the residence. As a Decatur County deputy was arriving in the area, one of the suspects shot at the deputy’s vehicle, striking the deputy.
The deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment and surgery, where he later died.
The suspects fled in their truck and wrecked a short time later in a wooded area. A Georgia State Patrol helicopter and crew responded to the area of the wrecked truck. One of the two suspects, identified as Brad Phillips, 41, was taken into custody without further incident. Troy Arthur Phillips was later arrested and is now in police custody.
The public is urged to contact the Decatur County 911 center or local law enforcement with any information pertinent to the case. Tips also can be submitted by calling (800) 597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
