HAHIRA — New WWALS President Tom H. Johnson Jr. came to Valdosta recently and picked up a $1,000 check from Georgia Beer Company founders Chris Jones and Jack Martin, as top-tier sponsor of the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest.
“Everything depends on clean water, especially beer,” said Chris Jones, originally from Madison, Fla., where he used to report on Valdosta sewage coming down the Withlacoochee River.
“We appreciate Georgia Beer Co.’s increased support. In addition to the check, we look forward to having merchandise in the silent auction,” said WWALS Executive Director Gretchen Quarterman.
“We met in college, and we’ve been brewing ever since,” said Jack Martin. “We use Valdosta city water; we just remove the chlorination.”
“They really have their act together, especially hearing about their entrepreneurship in starting Georgia Beer Company,” Johnson added. “And we thank Georgia Beer Company for helping us stage the acts for the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest!”
The third annual Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest will feature live performances, 7-10 p.m., Saturday at the Turner Center Art Park, 605 North Patterson St., in Valdosta.
Tickets are available: $10 online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/third-annual-suwannee-riverkeeper-songwriting-contest-finals-tickets-110284875030 or $12 at the door (children under 12 free). For VIP tables, send email to song@suwanneeriverkeeper.org.
Scott James, of 92.1 FM radio, will be the emcee at the contest finals. Rico’s Tacos will provide food, and the Pour House will provide drinks. There will be a silent auction, and kayak raffle tickets will be available.
For additional information, follow the http://wwals.net/pictures/2020-08-22–songwriting/ link.
Founded in June 2012, WWALS Watershed Coalition Inc. advocates for conservation and stewardship of the Withlacoochee, Willacoochee, Alapaha, Little, Santa Fe, and Suwannee River (WWALS) watersheds in south Georgia and north Florida through education, awareness, environmental monitoring, and citizen activities. John S. Quarterman is the Suwannee Riverkeeper, which is a staff position and a project of WWALS as the member of the Waterkeeper Alliance for the Suwannee River Basin.
