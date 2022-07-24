handsome jack.jpg

New York-based blues rockers Handsome Jack will headline Honey Jam 2022 at Chehaw Park and Zoo on Oct. 9 starting at 6 p.m.

ALBANY – A new musical experience is coming to Albany this fall, with Honey Jam 2022 bringing two local bands and headliner Handsome Jack of New York, with the aim of the show being the genesis of an annual music festival.

The show is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Chehaw Park & Zoo and is being presented by One Love Productions.

