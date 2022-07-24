ALBANY – A new musical experience is coming to Albany this fall, with Honey Jam 2022 bringing two local bands and headliner Handsome Jack of New York, with the aim of the show being the genesis of an annual music festival.
The show is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Chehaw Park & Zoo and is being presented by One Love Productions.
"We're music lovers, and we know there are a lot of people like us who like to attend musical events,” One Love event organizer Tara Fletcher said. “We want to bring shows like this to our region so southwest Georgia music fans can enjoy themselves without having to spend a lot of money on gas traveling to some far-off venue."
Far Too Fresh of Thomasville and Adel’s Page Brothers Band will be the opening acts for the show. Handsome Jack hails from Lockport, N.Y., and the blues/rock act with a '70s vibe will close out the show.
Fletcher, a former radio personality who frequently contributes to The Albany Herald, said she is excited about bringing the big city rockers to southwest Georgia.
"We started playing Handsome Jack's music on local radio five or six years ago after I found them while searching for new music,” Fletcher said. “They're a great band, and we want to share their music with others. Over the years, we got a great response to their music from listeners in the region."
Tickets for the concert are $20 for general admission and are on sale at eventbrite.com. Limited VIP passes are $60 and include an event T-shirt, a limited edition poster designed by members of Handsome Jack, special seating, as well as food and beverages.
Food trucks, adult and kid beverages, and local vendors will be available during Honey Jam.
"We're asking the people of southwest Georgia to please support this event,” Fletcher said. “We're doing it for you, putting up our own resources because we believe in you.
“For us to be able to continue doing shows like this, we have to have the support of the music lovers in our region. Our goal is to eventually bring a full-fledged music festival to southwest Georgia, but that all depends on the support we get from the community."
