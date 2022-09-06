sylvester.jpg

The city of Sylvester’s leadership team has begun a strategic planning process with Electric Cities of Georgia (ECG) through its Edge Development Certification Program.

 Special Photo: City of Sylvester

Over the next couple of months, the community leadership group will discuss what its members have learned throughout the educational component, conduct a S.W.O.T. (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities threats) analysis, and come away with a strategy and a project-based implementation plan.

