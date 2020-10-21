ATLANTA -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is forming a bipartisan task force with election experts, political leaders, state and county election officials, civil rights leaders, and nonpartisan groups to improve elections in Georgia. The Georgia Bipartisan Task Force for Safe, Secure, and Accessible Elections will meet weekly between now and the end of the year to further the discussion on the election this fall and to address the challenges in election administration.
“Our teams are keeping Georgia voters the focal point of all of our elections,” Raffensperger said in a news release. “I am grateful that these leaders, from various professional and ideological backgrounds, are coming together to help meet that goal; not just for this election, or the next, but for elections in years to come. Improving the integrity of our elections and increasing voter confidence in their outcomes is vital.”
Raffensperger has called together a bipartisan group of leaders in the political, civic, and educational fields to meet weekly and discuss the ways elections processes can be improved moving forward. The secretary of state said he will solicit task force members for innovative ideas to build on ballot access options provided in the Peach State, including no-excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box, three weeks of early voting, and Election Day voting.
Confirmed participants in the Georgia Bipartisan Task Force for Safe, Secure, and Accessible Elections include:
▪ Congressman Lynn Westmoreland
▪ Ambassador Andrew Young
▪ The Rev. James Woodall, State President, Georgia NAACP
▪ Paige Alexander, The Carter Center, Chief Executive Officer
▪ Vasu Abhiraman, ACLU of Georgia, Policy Counsel
▪ Chris Clark, Georgia Chamber of Commerce, President and CEO
▪ Professor Angelos Keromytis, Georgia Institute of Technology
▪ Professor Charles Stewart, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
▪ David Becker, founder and executive director, Center for Election Innovation and Research
▪ Jake Evans, chairman, Republican National Lawyers Association Georgia
▪ Joseph Kirk, Elections Supervisor, Bartow County
▪ Erica Hamilton, director of voter registration and elections, DeKalb County
▪ Janine Eveler, director of elections and registration, Cobb County
▪ Rick Barron, elections director, Fulton County
▪ Monica Childers, VotingWorks
▪ Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
▪ Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs
Additional participants may be added in the future.
