ALBANY – Dougherty County ninth-graders visited a farm and returned to the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy with the desire to launch their own agricultural venture.
On Saturday they got their hands dirty filling plant beds they’d built with soil and compost and planting seeds.
“The objective is to learn about science and technology and even energy and math while growing (food) that can be given back to our community,” Chris Hatcher, the CEO of the college and career academy, said.
The project started with building the boxes, which used the math component.
“Our construction students have been working since the start of school constructing 30 garden boxes that will be the centerpiece of the 4C Gardens,” Hatcher said. “The rest of the ninth-grade team (is) focused on other things,” but it eventually will include the other three parts of STEM: science, technology and engineering.
In addition, students are learning about the importance of agriculture, which is the largest industry in the state, and also learn about other aspects such as agribusiness and engineering. At some point other additions will be made to the operation, including bees.
“We’re going to bring all this to life growing different things, based on season, in these garden boxes,” Hatcher said.
The school has teamed with Fredando Jackson, also known as “Farmer Fredo,” of Flint River Fresh and Flint Ag and Turf, which is supplying equipment.
On Saturday the school invited the community to come out to help fill the boxes. Eventually, the food grown will be shared with the community.
Students also will learn how to take the knowledge home and plant fresh fruits and vegetables for themselves and their families.
That last point is important, Jackson said, as the area where the school is located on Newton Road is part of a large local swath where there are no stores close by selling fresh produce and healthy foods.
“There’s a lot of potential for what this project can do for the community,” he said. “We’re also building a team of young people to help the community, to help grow food in a food desert. There isn’t a grocery store in this community for about four or five miles.
“This garden can help feed somebody for the holidays, help feed somebody for a Sunday.”