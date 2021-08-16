NEW YORK – Carbyne, a global leader in public safety technology, has released the results of a three-phase pilot program using its emergency response platform c-Live Universe with the Georgia Department of Transportation, the first step in its partnership with the state. Through this program, Carbyne substantially reduced the average emergency and non-emergency response time, proving the power of its technology in streamlining its process for Georgia DOT.
Over the course of the three-month pilot period, the Georgia DOT gradually integrated Carbyne’s c-Live Universe technology to locate motorists on its interstate system, comparing its accuracy, efficiency and response time savings to that of its legacy processes.
In the first phase of the program, Carbyne’s c-Live Universe was not used at all by Georgia DOT operators in order to serve as a control group. Later, its technology was implemented for partial use, before being relied upon as the sole technology provider for emergency communications during the last testing round. Over the course of the pilot program, the average time to locate a motorist improved by 20 minutes from the time of the initial call – going from 23 minutes in the first phase to just 3 minutes in the final phase. The average time to respond to the scene of a motorist incident dropped by nine minutes, from 34 to 25 minutes in total.
“The reduction in dispatch time is breathtaking," Amir Elichai, CEO and founder of Carbyne, said in a news release. "Our mission as a company was always to help mission critical centers like Georgia DOT, 911 centers, 311, 511 and more to launch the most efficient response in the shortest time possible.
“The team at GDOT is innovative in its approach to technology. However, many are still lagging behind with legacy technology that doesn’t meet their communities' and callers' expectations. We must put those to bed. I hope that more will follow GDOT’s path as the impact is incredible. When we serve, millions benefit.”
Carbyne’s c-Live Universe is the ultimate incident connectivity platform. Connecting emergency call centers with callers through live video, instant chat and accurate location, c-Live Universe creates an environment that enables telecommunicators to minimize response time, increase response efficiency and ultimately save more lives every day.
Georgia was the first state to implement this technology statewide, relying solely on c-Live Universe technology to respond to more than 120 separate events. This pilot underscores Georgia DOT’s commitment to innovation to keep motorists safe.
“Carbyne c-Live Universe is a tool that has been successful at improving motorist locating as well as incident response times during our Georgia DOT pilot testing,” Robert Baker, GDOT's transportation management center traffic operations manager, said. “Therefore, we at the Georgia DOT TMC are excited in moving forward with a full, statewide rollout of this software product to further advance our incident management capabilities within the state of Georgia.”
To learn more about Carbyne and its c-Live Universe feature, visit https://carbyne911.com/c-live_universe/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.