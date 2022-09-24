ALBANY — The call for poll workers for the Nov. 8 election went out, and the response has been overwhelming, so overwhelming that the number of applicants exceeded the number needed to ensure all 26 Dougherty County voter precincts will be up and running on Election Day.
“We had a tremendous amount of people who mailed in applications or came in for applications,” Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said. “We received hundreds of applications. I’d like to give my appreciation to the citizens of Dougherty County and surrounding counties who came to our assistance.”
The county’s Human Resources Department also posted an online portal for applicants, and the Georgia Secretary of State’s office provided a list of names of people who were interested.
The end result is that not only is the November election going to be fully staffed, Nickerson’s office also has a pool of applicants on file for the future. The office sent letters to those who will not be needed this year to let them know their volunteerism was appreciated.
“We needed approximately 50 or 60,” Nickerson said. “We were definitely able to get the amount we needed. We were also able to fill our positions for advance voting as well.”
Prior to the request for poll workers, the office was facing a shortage for the election, and in previous elections some polling places had been combined due to a lack of workers.
For potential voters, the next big day on the calendar is Oct. 11. That is the last day to register to be eligible for the Nov. 8 general election that will include statewide races, as well as state and federal congressional contests.
Locally, voters will be asked whether to allow a six-year extension of the 1% special-purpose local-option sales tax that funds projects for the city of Albany and the county.
Voters who aren’t registered or need to make changes, such as a new name due to marriage, must beat the deadline in order to vote in November. Mail-in ballot applications must be received by Oct. 28 in order for Nickerson’s office to process them.
“It has nothing to do with the postmark,” she said. “Any application received after Oct. 28 will be rejected.”
There will be three weeks of early voting, starting on Oct. 17 and extending to Nov. 4, from 9 a.m-5 p.m. each weekday, at the Albany Civic Center. Voters also can cast ballots on two weekends, from 9 a.m-5 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, and from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.
“We’re excited, as always, for another election,” Nickerson said. “We’re excited citizens will be able to vote in the Civic Center. They will work with us to ensure that voters have a great experience and everybody will remain indoors.”
Voting will take place in conference rooms at the facility, and voters can stay out of the weather elements of heat or rain as well as stay safely distanced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Not knowing where we would be at the time, the board (Albany/Dougherty Board of Registration and Elections) decided it was necessary,” Nickerson said. “We received an overwhelming response when we utilized that facility for the 2020 Senate runoff election. People enjoyed coming there.”
