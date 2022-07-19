Theater Albany brings new general manager onboard

Justin Neal

 Special Photo: Theatre Albany

ALBANY – For the previous five years of its 89-year history Theatre Albany has been without a general manager. But that is set to change next month with the addition of Justin Neal in that role.

Neal, an Atlanta native who graduated with a degree in performing arts from Georgia Southwestern State University, has been involved with the theater in Albany since 2017 as an actor and director.

