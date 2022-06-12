THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville will join other cities across the country in recognizing Waste & Recycling Workers Week, which will be celebrated June 13-18. This weeklong recognition honors individuals in the solid waste industry for their hard work and dedication in keeping communities safe and healthy.
Officials with the Solid Waste Association of North America Georgia Chapter say they hope this week will bring awareness to protect solid waste workers and elevate the importance of their tasks for Georgia residents.
“Solid waste workers may not be able to bend steel with their bare hands or leap tall buildings in a single bound, but they collect trash, recycling, and compostables in all types of weather to protect our health and safety,” Suki Janssen, SWANA Georgia's chapter president, said.
Janssen said that solid waste workers are employed in the sixth most dangerous profession in the United States.
Whether working at the landfill, picking up yard debris, or driving a truck to pick up trash each week, solid waste workers are on the front lines every day to protect our health and sustain our environment from the problems of unmanaged waste. They even perform efficiently and effectively in the hot Georgia weather this time of year.
“Waste management is an invaluable public health service," Assistant City Manager Chris White said. "Our Solid Waste and Landfill staff work daily to make sure waste is collected and disposed of, and our community is clean and safe. Though they work behind the scenes in many situations, their work does not go unnoticed, and we encourage the public to help us celebrate and thank them this week.”
There are many ways residents and businesses can show support and appreciation for the men and women in solid waste services. Suggestions include:
· Greet your pickup driver with a cold bottle of water.
· If you have children, help them make a thank you card.
· Call the Solid Waste office to express thanks or give a compliment about your service.
· Wave to your collector to show your awareness and appreciation of their efforts.
· Express thanks and appreciation with a chalk drawing on your sidewalk or driveway.
The city of Thomasville will recognize its Solid Waste department throughout the week on social media. Follow along at Facebook.com/CityofThomasville. For more information on how to join the City of Thomasville Solid Waste team, visit Thomasville.org or call Human Resources at (229) 227-7001.
