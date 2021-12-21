THOMASVILLE — Throughout the last month, the magic of the holiday season has southwest Georgia communities full of lights, decorations, and of course Christmas trees. As celebrations continue, Thomasville Fire Rescue (TFR) is offering safety tips that can keep families and homes safe and full of joy and laughter.
“The safety of our citizens during the holiday season is our No. 1 priority,” TFR Chief Tim Connell said. “Holiday fires can start from something small, such as a candle, or from larger sources such as a family Christmas tree. Taking small safety measures within your home can prevent your festive celebration from turning into unexpected devastation.”
Connell said electrical distribution or lighting equipment is the culprit in 43% of home Christmas tree fires.
“Three-quarters of fatalities and two-thirds of related injuries during the holiday season result from fires that started with a Christmas tree,” Connell said. “Live Christmas trees, while beautiful, can become hazardous if not cared for properly. An un-watered Christmas tree can catch fire quickly, burn rapidly, and cause life-changing devastation to your home in a matter of seconds.”
According to the National Fire Protection Association, the top three days for home candle fires are Christmas, New Year’s Day, and New Year’s Eve.
“During the holiday season, candles can add beauty to the atmosphere of your home, but it is important not to leave burning candles unattended,” Connell said. “More than one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles. It is of critical importance to keep lit candles away from decorations and to blow them out when you leave the room or go to bed.”
TFR also cautions citizens to never leave cooking food unattended in their kitchens. It is advised that all food that is simmering, baking, or roasted be monitored regularly.
“You should also remain in the home while food is cooking and use a timer to remind yourself that you are cooking,” Connell said. “Most cooking fires in the home involve the kitchen stove. If you have a small grease fire on your stovetop, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.”
After the holidays, many people believe that disposing of a live tree comes without risks. However, trees not disposed of properly can be a risk to your home.
“It is important that trees are properly disposed of after the holiday season or when they are dry,” the fire chief said. “Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home, garage or placed against the outside of the home. The city of Thomasville recycling center is the best place to dispose of undecorated trees after the holidays.
“TFR urges the community to practice safety so that your holiday celebrations are not disrupted by avoidable incidents. By following simple safety tips, our community can enjoy the beauty of the holiday season.”
For more information on fire safety, visit Thomasville.org, @OfficialThomasvilleFireRescue on Facebook or call Thomasville Fire Rescue at (229) 227-4099.
