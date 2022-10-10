t'ville.jpg

The city of Thomasville is set to begin a large improvement project on its wastewater treatment facility, improving the useful life of the facility by 20-plus years.

 Special Photo: City of Thomasville

The project will consist of various mechanical, piping and electrical replacement along with concrete rehabilitation work and reinforcement to the gravity sewer trunk line that leads into the wastewater treatment facility. The project will be completed in two phases with a combined cost of more than $8.5 million for the entire project.

