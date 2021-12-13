THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville’s Financial Services Department has announced the release of the city's 2020 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
“On behalf of the city of Thomasville’s Financial Services Department, it is my pleasure to submit our 2020 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report,” Ashley Cason, the city's chief financial officer, said. “The CAFR is a set of financial statements, auditors’ reports, discussion, and analysis that provide a comprehensive look at the state of the city’s finances.”
Georgia state law requires that every general-purpose local government publishes a CAFR shortly after their fiscal year closes. Accounting requirements for the CAFR are set by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board.
“Creating the CAFR is a time-intensive process that requires attention to detail and significant amounts of reporting,” Cason said. “The CAFR aims to provide assurance that the city’s financial statements are free from misstatements or errors.”
The city of Thomasville’s financial reporting has an award-winning history.
“For several years, Thomasville has received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association,” Cason said. “It is our goal to provide consistent and transparent accounting procedures while preparing comprehensive financial reports such as these.”
In an effort to present the city’s financials as transparently as possible, Mauldin & Jenkins CPAs, a firm of licensed certified public accountants, audited the city's financial statements for 2020.
“This independent audit included examining evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements, assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, and evaluating the overall financial statement presentation,” Cason said.
“The preparation of this report would not have been possible without the dedicated service of our entire Financial Services Department, under the leadership of Ashley Cason,” City Manager Alan Carson said. “Credit must also be given to the entire city leadership team, various support departments, and our City Council for their unfailing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism in the management of the financial operations of the city of Thomasville.”
