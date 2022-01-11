THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville administrative offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Due to the holiday observance, some city services will be affected. City services’ schedules will be:
Utilities Response Center: Regular 24-hour operational schedule. They can be reached by calling (229) 227-5499.
City of Thomasville Residential Refuse: Residential refuse collection will remain on its normal Monday schedule. Customers are encouraged to place containers curbside by 7 a.m. to avoid a lapse in service.
Thomas County Residential Refuse: Thomas County residential customers will remain on their normal Monday schedule. Customers are encouraged to place containers curbside by 7 a.m. to avoid a lapse in service.
Commercial Refuse: Commercial customers will remain on their normal Monday schedule.
Landfill: The Landfill will be closed on Monday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Tuesday.
Country Oaks Golf Course: Country Oaks will be open for normal hours of operation from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tee times are required. Schedule tee times online at CountryOaksGolfCourse.org or by calling (229) 225-4333.
Municipal Airport: The Municipal Airport will be open for normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
