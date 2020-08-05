THOMASVILLE – Thomasville has a long history of “neighbors helping neighbors” to overcome times of community crisis. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be yet another example, and many city of Thomasville Utilities customers may find themselves in need of assistance. Through a partnership with the Salvation Army, utilities customers who would like to offer assistance to those in need can help through the Project SHARE program.
“Project SHARE is designed to help Georgians experiencing financial hardship by assisting them with basic necessities such as housing, prescription medications, and utilities costs,” Melissa Donaldson, Utilities director of customer service, said in a news release. “Through this program, our utilities customers are given the opportunity to add a charitable donation to their monthly utility bill in various increments. Citizens may contribute any amount they would like -- $1, $2, $5 or more -- each month. This amount is automatically added to their monthly utility bill.”
Project SHARE began in 1985 as a statewide partnership between the Salvation Army and power companies in Georgia to provide emergency needs such as shelter, medical and utility payments. SHARE is one of the most successful privately funded utility assistance programs in the United States, providing more than $2 million in aid to more than 40,000 Georgians each year.
“Money collected stays in the county from which it originates, so the donations go to work in the local community, truly neighbors helping neighbors,” Donaldson said.
Donaldson says that although Project SHARE has been around for many years, some citizens may not be aware of the program and the benefits it provides.
“Project SHARE is a wonderful opportunity for those experiencing hardship to seek assistance and for community members to assist others in need," she said. "We encourage our citizens to either contact our Customer Care department at (229) 227-7001 or the Salvation Army for more information.”
“We are very proud of the city of Thomasville’s participation in a project which allows members of our community to have access to the help they need in times of unforeseen expenses. This is especially important now as we continue to see our community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now is the time because the help of our community can make a big difference in the lives of many of our neighbors.”
Customers can also sign up for Project SHARE by mailing in the Project SHARE form with their next utility bill. These forms can be downloaded at www.thomasville.org. For more information about Project SHARE, contact the Salvation Army at (229) 226-3772.
