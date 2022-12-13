Three Douhgerty County schools designated as need of comprehensive support and improvemen

Parents pick up book bags and other school supplies during the National Night Out at Radium Springs Middle School earlier this year. Radium Middle, along with Northside and Alice Coachman elementary schools, was among Georgia schools identified for comprehensive support and improvement.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — Three Dougherty County School System schools were among those identified in the state among the lowest 5% in overall readiness component scores and as needing additional resources to improve student performance.

The 116 schools identified statewide, which includes Dougherty schools Alice Coachman and Northside Elementary Schools and Radium Springs Middle School, were the first to be designated in the state since 2019. One of the system’s schools, Robert H. Harvey Elementary, is coming off the CIS list.

