ALBANY — Ballot drop boxes placed around the city are a thing of the past, but the early voting period for Albany municipal elections that begins on Tuesday will include two Saturday voting days.
Nine candidates are vying for the three ward seats up for election on Nov. 2, and early voting will extend through Oct. 29, with Saturday voting on Saturday and Oct. 23.
The elimination of drop boxes and the addition of mandatory Saturday voting days was part of a new law approved earlier this year by Georgia legislators, Dougherty County Voting Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said. The Saturday voting will be a first for municipal elections.
“The other thing we need people to be aware of is Friday, Oct. 22, is the last date we’ll mail absentee ballots,” she said.
Drop boxes were available at three Dougherty County library locations for the presidential election and U.S. Senate runoff election in January. One ballot drop box will be available at the voter registration office at 222 Pine Ave. in the Government Center for the Nov. 2 election.
Ballots can be dropped off through 7 p.m. on election day, Nickerson said.
Voting hours during the three-week period will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for both weekdays and Saturdays at 125 Pine Ave.
On election day, 12 precincts will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. They are Palmyra Church, Sherwood Elementary School, Greenbriar Church, Westover High School, Merry Acres Middle School, Carver Teen Center, Shiloh Baptist Church, Litman Cathedral, Phoebe HealthWorks, Jackson Heights Elementary School (now known as Robert Cross Elementary) and Albany Middle School.
The former Westover Community Church precinct has been merged with Westover High School.
The candidates who qualified for the election are:
♦ Ward II: Former commission member Bobby Coleman, Adam Inyang and Jalen Johnson. Incumbent Commissioner Matt Fuller is not seeking
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.