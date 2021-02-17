Thursday sessions for small businesses will offer grant opportunities

ALBANY -- Small business owners in Albany could qualify for an infusion of know-how and cash to help them succeed and navigate through the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three Thursday virtual meeting opportunities will give details about the program that is being administered through the city of Albany’s Department of Community and Economic Development, partnering with several other organizations.
“This is a partnership between the Albany Department of Community and Economic Development, SOWEGA Rising, the Albany Business League and the Marketplace USA,” Sherrell Byrd, chair of the SOWEGA Rising advocacy group, said. “This is a program that is going to provide up to $5,000 in grant funding for small businesses that operate within the city of Albany. The program will help to steer them toward uses that will help their business to be stronger.”
Three online orientation sessions for the program will be held on Thursday, at 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The sessions are for any small business, not just those who suffered losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Small businesses need a boost at this time, and many did not qualify for the Payroll Protection Program that was part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Byrd said.
“Businesses have experienced a lot of economic downturn due to the pandemic,” she said. “This is one way to help businesses go from surviving to thriving.”
There are no restrictions on how businesses can use the grants as long as they are used in ways that help them grow and expand.
“While it’s not a lot of money, for many small businesses it’s just the economic boost they need to get through these hard times we are experiencing right now,” Byrd said.
In addition to grants, participants can get advice from a variety of experts who can help business owners be more successful. The four-week program will include sessions on accounting, insurance, banking and marketing.
“Our goal is to position these businesses so they have all the documents they need to qualify for other grants and loans,” Byrd said. “Whatever it is they need to grow their business. We truly want to help businesses that are struggling right now.”
Registration is required for the orientation at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrdOmvpjsrGtZ87Ic3zWg9urJnCiegF94n.
