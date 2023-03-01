Tift Park Community Market opens 10th season in Albany on Saturday

The Tift Park Community Market will bring vendors to Albany for the 10th year Saturday at its North Jefferson Street location from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

 File Photo

ALBANY — Sunny with a high of 75 degrees is pretty much as good as it gets in terms of southwest Georgia weather, and that’s what is predicted for the 10th opening day of the Tift Park Community Market on Saturday.

“We’re excited,” Friends of Tift Park President Stephen Brimberry said. “I know the vendors are. We’re always excited this time of year. It brings in the spring.”

