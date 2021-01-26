TIFTON — The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation recently presented a Lifepak 15 monitor and defibrillator to the Irwin County EMS office. This lifesaving device will perform a diagnostic EKG en route to the hospital, where the results are sent directly to the Emergency Department and to a physician’s mobile phone. This will allow the physician and staff to prepare for the cardiac victim before arrival and saving valuable time.
The Lifepak 15 monitor and defibrillator was funded by the 2020 “Hearts and Diamonds” Gala, which raised over $114,000 for the Foundation’s Heart Safe Community Program. For more information, contact the Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation at (229) 391-3310 or visit its website at www.trmcf.com.
Southwell is a leading health care provider serving 12 counties in south-central Georgia. Tift Regional Medical Center, the flagship hospital, is a 181-bed regional referral center offering signature services in surgery, oncology, cardiovascular care, women’s health and more. Southwell comprises TRMC and the TRMC West Campus in Tifton, Southwell Medical Hospital and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation in Adel, and more than 30 primary care and specialty clinics located throughout the region. Visit www.tiftregional.com for more information.
