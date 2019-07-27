Tift Regional Health System welcomes new board members

TIFTON – Tift Regional Health System Inc. announced that Judge Chase Daughtrey, Dr. Scott Fulp and Dr. James Scott have joined its board of directors.
Daughtrey was sworn in as Probate Court judge of Cook County in January 2009. Elected at the age of 26, Daughtrey was the youngest probate judge in Georgia. He has a long history of appointments from several governors and U.S. senators from the state of Georgia. He is a native of Cook County.
“Judge Daughtrey is well positioned to represent his community as part of the TRHS board,” TRHS President/CEO Chris Dorman said.
Fulp is a Tifton native. He is half of a husband-and-wife dentist team at Fulp Family Dentistry, which the couple started in 2009. He received his undergraduate degree in biology and psychology from the University of Georgia and graduated from Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine.
Fulp also serves on the Ameris Bank Board of Directors.
Scott is an orthopedic surgeon who practices at Georgia Sports Medicine in Tifton, which was acquired by Tift Regional in 2015. He is the past president of the Georgia Society of Ambulatory Surgery Centers and continues to serve on that organization's board.
He earned his medical degree from Augusta-based Medical College of Georgia. Following medical school, Scott underwent his residency at Tulane University in New Orleans.
“The support we receive from our board members, comprised of community leaders and medical staff, is unmatched,” Dorman said. “Our decades of success are directly linked to their leadership and commitment to the communities we serve.”
Tift Regional Health System serves 12 counties in south central Georgia, offering more than 170 physicians with expertise in more than 30 specialties. Its level of care includes surgery, oncology, cardiovascular care, women’s health, neurodiagnostics, geriatric psychiatric care, radiology and more.
“The new board membership ensures we maintain the consistency of our mission while opening up new growth opportunities," TRHS Board Chairman John Brownlee said. "We are well-positioned to be the best health system for receiving and delivering care.”
Visit www.tiftregional.com for more information.