TIFTON – The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation’s board of directors recently announce the appointment of Dr. Margaret Richardson-Nixon as a foundation board member.
“Dr. Nixon is a hard-working, passionate physician and is an instrumental community leader. We are thrilled to have her on the foundation board,” Mandy Brooks, the foundation's executive director, said in a news release.
Richardson-Nixon is board-certified in internal medicine. Her practice is located in Tifton at Southwell Medical Clinic, the former Affinity Clinic. She is a member of the Tift Regional Medical Center medical staff and specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of adults across the spectrum from general health to complex illnesses.
Richardson-Nixon earned her medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine. She completed her residency at Baptist Health System. She currently resides in Tifton with her family..
Southwell is a leading health care provider serving 12 counties in south-central Georgia. Tift Regional Medical Center, the flagship hospital, is a 181-bed regional referral center offering signature services in surgery, oncology, cardiovascular care, women’s health and more. Southwell comprises TRMC and the TRMC West Campus in Tifton, Southwell Medical Hospital and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation in Adel, and more than 30 primary care and specialty clinics located throughout the region. Visit www.tiftregional.com for more information.
