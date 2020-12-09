TIFTON – TWG Services LLC recently made a $5,000 donation on Dec. 9 to Tift Regional Medical Center through the Georgia HEART program.
“We are so grateful for this generous contribution,” Alex Le, TRMC's chief operating officer, said. “We appreciate the kind and thoughtful gesture from TWG Services, especially during the holiday season.”
“We are so grateful for all of the people that provide health care at Southwell,” Michael Williamson with TWG Services said. “In these extraordinary times, they have gone beyond the call of duty in serving our community. We believe a strong medical presence in the Tifton area is a major economic engine for the region, and health care for our community is vital to our quality of life. The Georgia Heart program provides an excellent way for us to support our hospital. It’s a great honor to invest in the continued growth of health care services in our hometown.”
Donations made to TRMC through the Georgia HEART program qualify for a 100 percent state tax credit.
“It’s not too late for individuals, married couples who file jointly, or organizations to make their 2020 contribution to TRMC through Georgia HEART,” Le said. “It’s a great way to support the hospital’s mission, allowing state tax dollars to work locally within our community.”
For more information, visit www.GeorgiaHeart.org or www.TiftRegional.com/TaxCredit.
