HandsHandcuffsHC1709_source.tif

A Mexican citizen who was brokering large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine while working as a bartender in Tifton was sentenced to federal prison for his crime.

 Special Photo: Metro Creative

ALBANY – A Mexican citizen who was brokering large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine while working as a bartender in Tifton was sentenced to federal prison for his crime.

Edgar Fernando Neri, aka Colocho, 22, of Guadalajara, Mexico, was sentenced to serve 87 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. Senior District Judge Hugh Lawson on April 26, after Neri previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags