TIFTON – Community Care Day, an annual event that provides free resources in the areas of health, fitness, safety, and disability information, has been canceled for the year 2021.
“Although we would love to go forward with this community event, we know the safest decision we can make for our overall community is to cancel the event for this year,” Community Care Day Planning Committee member Beth Lewis said in a news release. “However, we fully intend to have this wonderful event on March 12, 2022, and we now have additional time and resources to plan and prepare. We know that we will be able to come back bigger and better next year, and our community will be better off for us having held off this year.”
Community Care Day in Tifton is an annual health and wellness event coordinated by numerous community partners, including Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, the Jay Deason Fund, Tift County Recreation Department, Tift Regional Health System, Tift County Health Department, Tift County Commission on Children and Youth, Tift County, Tiftarea Greenways Association, South Central Georgia Learning Resources System and the Tift County Board of Education.
Lewis said community members can look forward to having access to a variety of resources at next year’s event, including health screenings, recreational and personal development programs, fitness, disability information, counseling, financial guidance, employment, education and social security. In addition, there will be free food, costumed characters, and a bounce house for kids.
