Tim Wofford loving return to Boys & Girls Clubs as COO in Albany

Tim Wofford came to Albany as CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany in July 2022 and has been serving as COO since November.

ALBANY – Starting at the age of 6 in his native state of Wisconsin, the Boys Club had a huge impact in Tim Wofford’s life. Today, at the age of 59, he has spent much of his adult life working for the organization, with stops in Virginia, Wisconsin and Birmingham, Ala.

Some things have changed over the years; it’s now the Boys & Girls Clubs. But the mission remains the same, said Wofford, who became COO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany after first taking the position of CEO in July 2022.

