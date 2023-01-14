Tim Wofford loving return to Boys & Girls Clubs as COO in Albany

ALBANY – Starting at the age of 6 in his native state of Wisconsin, the Boys Club had a huge impact in Tim Wofford’s life. Today, at the age of 59, he has spent much of his adult life working for the organization, with stops in Virginia, Wisconsin and Birmingham, Ala.
Some things have changed over the years; it’s now the Boys & Girls Clubs. But the mission remains the same, said Wofford, who became COO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany after first taking the position of CEO in July 2022.
In his position, Wofford oversees seven Albany locations as well as clubs in Montezuma and Plains. The COO, who took his first job with the organization in 1988, said he saw the opportunity to get back to his passion after working in health care, a position he took after initially heading up the Northeast Alabama Boys & Girls Clubs.
“For me, I had done health care for 10 years,” he said. “I was an administrator for a community health system in Alabama. I wanted to work my way back to Boys & Girls Clubs. I saw an opportunity in Albany, got interviewed, and here I am.
“I’m a former club member. I started when I was 6 years old, and it’s been a part of my life ever since. You’re looking at the product … as a 6-, 7-, 8-year-old who didn’t have a clue about what he wanted to do. It was a good place to play and learn arts and crafts. I learned leadership, that sense of sharing and caring.”
While some things have changed, the important thing for Wofford is making a positive impact on the lives of young people and giving them the experiences they need to reach their potential.
In an area like Albany, where there is high poverty, one of the big things is serving meals at after-school programs and during extended hours during school breaks and summer vacation. Crime and gang activity are other challenges in the city, and Wofford said he sees the club as a place that can help steer young people away from those negative influences.
The centers give kids a place to play and learn, and the club offers tutoring on-site, as well as at some school campuses.
“After school, to be able to serve meals every day, that’s important for nutrition,” he said. “When some of these kids leave school, that’s the last meal they will have until the next day. It’s important because we want to give our kids a great place to be and to be productive in life. We focus on ensuring these young people have access to safe spaces.”
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic the club served about 1,200 boys and girls, and now that number has declined to about 900 to 1,000. The club provides transportation, picking up students at each Dougherty County School System campus on school days.
The clubs in Albany thrive on partnerships, and the school system is only one of many. One focus now is helping students who fell behind in education during the pandemic to catch up on that lost learning.
The work includes Great Futures Academies, operated at several schools as well as the after-school programs at the club facilities.
“We’re making sure they’re getting homework done, having tutoring, making sure they have the support to get back to their reading levels to be a successful student,” Wofford said. “We do it because there’s a need.”
Many children lost parents and other loved ones during the pandemic, and mental health has been another focus, Wofford said.
The city of Albany is another Boys and Girls Clubs partner, and the club operates facilities on city properties, including Grant Park in east Albany, and Albany Housing Authority properties. Wofford works closely with Albany Recreation and Parks Director Steven Belk.
Churches, including Mt. Zion Baptist Church’s educational program, are also partners.
Since his return to working with Boys & Girls Clubs and his arrival in Albany, Wofford said he has not seen anything to make him regret the decision.
“I love Albany,” he said. “It’s a great city. People are awesome. People are reaching out to support the Boys & Girls Club and me personally.”