AMERICUS -- Americus police arrested a suspect and charged him with trafficking in cocaine and possession of drug-related items after getting a tip that someone was selling drugs in the area of Crawley and Phillips streets in the city, a news release from the Americus Police Department said.
APD officers received information that a suspect was selling drugs in the city, and in checking the area of the tip located a suspect fitting the description given by the complainant. The suspect, identified as Johnny Lamar Jackson, 36, was found to be in possession of a significant amount of cocaine and cash.
Jackson was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of drug-related Items. He is being held in the Sumter County Jail.
